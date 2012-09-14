UPDATE 1-Canada Competition Bureau sues telcos, says ads misled

* Seeking refunds to customers, C$30 million in penalties
* Says customers were misled to think premium services were
free
* Premium services could cost C$10 per transaction, it says
OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Friday it is suing the country's three leading phone
companies for what it said was the promotion of costly premium
texting services, while giving the impression that they were
free.
It is seeking C$10 million ($10.3 million) each from BCE
Inc's Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc,
and Telus Corp, in addition to asking them to make full
refunds to customers.
"Our investigation revealed that consumers were under the
false impression that certain texts and apps were free," said
Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken. "Unfortunately, in far
too many cases, consumers only became aware of unexpected and
unauthorized charges on their mobile phone bills."
The arm's length government agency said the premium-rate
digital content in question, including things like trivia
questions and ring tones, could cost up to C$10 per transaction,
and up to C$40 for a monthly subscription, over and above
standard text-messaging plans.
"The digital content at issue was offered through
advertisements in popular free apps on wireless devices, as well
as online, and consumers were led to believe that these products
were free, when they were not," the bureau said in a statement.
The legal proceedings are before the Ontario Superior Court
of Justice.