Canada says wireless roaming cap sends signal ahead of auction

OTTAWA Dec 18 Canada's plan to cap roaming
rates that big phone companies charge their rivals sends a
strong message encouraging wireless competition ahead of
January's auction of wireless spectrum, Industry Minister James
Moore told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We think sending this important signal today more than a
month ahead of the 700 (MHz) auction, ahead of the 2300 and 3500
auctions that are coming as well, that the status quo is not
going to continue and that the gap between wholesale and retail
is not appropriate and not conducive to greater competition for
consumers," he said in a telephone interview.
"That this is yet another ingredient that we think will help
spur more competition in the marketplace, and that's the
ultimate goal of our policy."
He said the decision to cap rates would level the playing
field and force the big incumbent players to change their
polices.