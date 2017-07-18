FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian telecom exec Scott to head industry regulator - govt
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 下午4点51分 / 14 小时前

Canadian telecom exec Scott to head industry regulator - govt

Alastair Sharp

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada will name Ian Scott as head of the commission that regulates the telecom and broadcast industries, a spokesman said on Tuesday, tapping an executive who spent years lobbying the body on behalf of one of the country's biggest telecommunications companies.

Scott will be appointed as chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, or CRTC, for a job he will start on September 5, said Pierre-Olivier Herbert, a spokesman for the minister of Canadian Heritage, Melanie Joly.

The news was earlier reported by the National Post newspaper.

Scott has served as vice president of government relations for Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest wireless companies and a provider of landline phone, internet and video services.

He was most recently executive director of government and regulatory affairs at satellite communications company Telesat Holdings Inc. He has also previously worked at both the CRTC and the Competition Bureau. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jonathan Oatis)

