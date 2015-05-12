Canada raises over C$750 million in telecom spectrum auction

TORONTO May 12 The Canadian government said on
Tuesday it has raised C$755.4 million ($627.77 million) in a
spectrum auction that is set to boost telecom coverage in rural
areas that account for vast swathes of land across the country.
The government said Xplornet Communications Inc, a leading
rural broadband provider, has acquired airwaves in rural areas
across the nation, boosting its holdings by over 60 percent.
Others that snagged valuable spectrum in the auction include
regional telecom players like Tbaytel, Eastlink, Quebecor Inc's
Videotron arm and Manitoba Telecom Services.
All three of Canada's big three players BCE's Bell
unit, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp
also snagged airwaves in the 2500 megahertz spectrum auction,
the government said.
Details of the auction results were posted on the Internet.
($1 = 1.2033 Canadian dollars)
