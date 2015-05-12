UPDATE 1-Canada raises more than C$750 mln in telecom spectrum auction

(Adds details on results, background)
TORONTO May 12 The Canadian government said on
Tuesday it had raised C$755.4 million ($627.77 million) in a
2500-megahertz spectrum auction set to boost telecom coverage in
rural areas across the vast country.
Telus Corp, one of Canada's three biggest telecom
companies, emerged as the big winner from the auction. It paid
C$478.8 million for 122 licenses across the country, snagging
over 40 percent of the licenses sold through the auction.
Larger rivals Rogers Communications Inc and BCE
Inc's Bell unit also captured some airwaves but were
largely constrained by bidding rules due to the spectrum they
already own.
Details of the auction results were posted on the Internet.
(here)
The government said leading rural broadband provider
Xplornet Communications Inc was the big winner among the smaller
regional companies, taking 42 licenses across the nation and
boosting its holdings by more than 60 percent.
Quebecor Inc's Videotron, which has been mulling
expansion, picked up licenses in major cities outside its home
market of Quebec, including Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.
Others that snagged valuable spectrum in the auction include
regional telecom companies like Tbaytel, Eastlink and Manitoba
Telecom Services.
($1 = 1.2033 Canadian dollars)
