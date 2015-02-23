Canada's BCE appeals mobile TV rate ruling

TORONTO Feb 23 BCE Inc, Canada's
largest telecommunications company, will appeal a ruling that
blocks it from sending its own content to customers' mobile
devices for lower rates than it charges for transmitting
third-party data.
BCE, which operates under the Bell brand, and other large
domestic telecoms have bought up media assets in recent years to
exert more control over the programming they send. Last month's
ruling from a national watchdog was seen as a major setback.
In a filing Reuters saw on Monday, BCE said the Bell Mobile
TV service it sells to about 1.5 million of its wireless
customers should be treated differently than content from rival
media companies such as Netflix Inc and Google Inc's
YouTube.
Montreal-based BCE said the mobile TV product, which costs
customers C$5 ($4) a month for 10 hours of content, is an
extension of its broadcasting services. It said the service
should therefore be exempt from telecom law that prohibits
Internet service providers from discriminating between different
pieces of content, an issue known as "net neutrality."
Late last week, BCE sought permission to appeal a Jan. 29
decision by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications
Commission, which regulates both broadcasting and
telecommunications.
"The CRTC should be supporting Canadian broadcast
innovations like Bell Mobile TV, not trying to inhibit them,"
Bell spokeswoman Jacqueline Michelis wrote in an email. "The
CRTC itself considers the service a broadcast undertaking and
should have regulated it in that way but didn't, which is why we
are turning to the court."
The Federal Court of Appeal would hear the case.
