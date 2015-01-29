Canada regulator says wireless providers must treat content equally

| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian companies that own both
television content and wireless networks will no longer be
allowed to send their own content to customer mobile devices
without it counting against monthly limits on the amount of data
customers use, the country's telecom regulator said on Thursday.
The issue echoes broader debate on the merits of what is
often called net neutrality, the principle that Internet
providers and governments should treat all data on the Internet
equally.
It was brought to the fore by public complaints that BCE
Inc's Bell Mobility unit and Quebecor Inc's,
Videotron unit have given undue preference to their own content.
BCE and Quebecor are two of Canada' biggest telecom companies.
"They weren't applying the cost associated with seeing the
Bell mobile services, but if you were watching YouTube or
another video service it would count against the cap. That's the
problem," Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of the regulator, the
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
(CRTC), said in a phone interview.
"There is no different treatment between content you control
and content you don't control. I don't like the phrase net
neutrality, but it is similar to that, there aren't fast lanes
and slow lanes," he said.
Several of Canada's big telecom companies have bought
broadcasting and other media assets in a trend known as vertical
integration, while broadcasters and distributors have also
struggled with the emergence of cheaper online alternatives.
The CRTC said Videotron has already pulled its offending
product, illico.tv, and that Bell Mobility has until April 29 to
abide by the ruling.
BCE said it was shocked by the ruling, which will affect 1.5
million subscribers to its mobile-TV offerings, of which it said
only 20 percent were Bell Media content.
"There's a hint here that the government believes Bell
Mobile TV delivers only Bell Media content," a spokesman said.
"They should know we offer mobile-TV content from all of
Canada's leading broadcasters in English and French."
Quebecor did not respond to a request for comment.
The mobile-TV ruling was one of three that Blais announced
on Thursday, but the most widely anticipated decisions to come
out of consultations on television held by the CRTC last year
won't come until March, he said.
First will come a ruling on financial support for the
creation of Canadian TV content, then on whether viewers should
be able to pick and pay for only for the cable channels they
watch, and finally a policy on consumer empowerment.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)