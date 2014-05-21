版本:
Canada's Telus withdraws Mobilicity bid, newspaper says

TORONTO May 21 Canada's Telus Corp has withdrawn its bid to acquire struggling domestic wireless company Mobilicity, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.

The Western Canada-focused telecom company has made several bids for the much-smaller company, formally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Wireless Inc, despite federal government opposition.

Telus, Mobilicity and court-appointed supervisors of the corporate restructuring weren't immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
