Canada unveils plan to auction wireless spectrum

TORONTO Dec 18 The Canadian government unveiled a major update to its plan to allocate airwaves for mobile use on Thursday, and said an auction of high-frequency AWS-3 spectrum will begin on March 3, 2015.

The government, eager to promote competition in order to lower prices, said that by May of next year, the amount of spectrum available for mobile services will have grown almost 60 percent compared to early 2014.

The plan also includes consultations on lower-frequency 600 megahertz (MHz) airwaves and a path to relicense 3500 MHz airwaves, as well as enabling a new competitor to offer wireless service via satellite and land-based networks using AWS-4 spectrum and improvements to the licensing process for 24 gigahertz (GHz), 28 GHz and 38 GHz bands. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
