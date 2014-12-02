Canada's Wind Mobile signs roaming deal, Telus likely partner

TORONTO Dec 2 Wind Mobile, a small wireless
company that claims fourth spot in an industry dominated by
three major players, said on Tuesday that it now reaches 97
percent of Canada's population after adding an unnamed domestic
roaming partner.
Wind said the addition would most noticeably increase its
coverage in British Columbia, suggesting Vancouver-based Telus
Corp as a likely partner.
The deal follows a ruling in July by the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) that
Rogers Communications Inc, the country's largest
wireless provider, used exclusivity clauses and high rates in
roaming agreements it signed with new wireless entrants to
unfairly discriminate against them.
"The CRTC's recent ruling that Rogers' exclusivity clauses
are invalid opened the doors to new discussions, and we have
since sat down and finalized roaming agreements with some new
carriers," said Telus spokesman Shawn Hall, who declined to
explicitly state whether Telus has struck a deal with Wind,
citing confidentiality clauses in deals it has reached since the
CRTC ruling.
Wind lags far behind the three biggest players - Telus,
Rogers and BCE Inc's Bell - each of which has at least
10 times as many wireless subscribers.
Wind has discussed teaming up with regional telecom and
media company Quebecor Inc, with both sides pushing
the CRTC and the federal industry ministry to enforce lower-cost
roaming access to the networks of established operators.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)