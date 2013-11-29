Canada competition bureau approves Telus bid for Public Mobile

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
OTTAWA Nov 29 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday it would allow Canadian telecom company Telus Corp to buy all of struggling startup Public Mobile.
Industry Minister James Moore had approved the sale last month, saying it would not hurt consumers. The Conservative government is eager to boost competition in the wireless sector.
"The Bureau will continue to closely monitor the evolution of competition in Canada's wireless telecommunications industry and take action where appropriate," Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Concluded exploration of strategic alternatives and will continue to operate as an independent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: