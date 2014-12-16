CORRECTED-Vodafone to get $850 mln Canada finance, mainly for BlackBerry

(Corrects figures to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA Dec 16 British mobile phone operator
Vodafone Group PLC will get $850 million in Canadian
trade financing to help it buy enterprise services from
BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
Export Development Canada (EDC) said that $750 million would
go to BlackBerry, while the remaining $100 million was for
future procurement from Canadian suppliers.
"Vodafone's global presence makes it a company that Canada's
telecom sector has to have a relationship with," EDC Senior
Vice-President Carl Burlock said in a statement.
