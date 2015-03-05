Wind Mobile may win spectrum at bargain price in Canadian auction

TORONTO, March 5 Small Canadian wireless
operator Wind Mobile might have snagged valuable spectrum in an
airwaves auction this week at a bargain-basement price, an
industry analyst said on Thursday after a report that a rival
bidder may have dropped out.
The National Post reported late on Wednesday that
Mobilicity, a struggling new entrant in the sector, was likely
to have dropped out of the auction as a financing deal it had
lined up may have fallen apart just before the auction began.
In a research note on Thursday, Canaccord Genuity's telecom
analyst Dvai Ghose said that if the report is accurate, Wind may
well have won valuable spectrum in the provinces of Ontario,
Alberta and British Columbia that had been set aside for new
market entrants for the reserve price of about C$56 million
($44.9 million).
Ghose had expected that Wind would have had to have paid as
much as C$272 million to secure the spectrum it wants in those
provinces.
Gaining the spectrum would allow Wind to roll out faster
data services for their clients.
The results of the AWS-3 spectrum auction are set to be
announced Friday. The Canadian government has set aside blocks
of airwaves for new players in its ongoing auctions in an
attempt to boost competition in a sector dominated by three big
companies: BCE Inc, Rogers Communications and
Telus Corp.
The way the auction rules are set up, new entrants are only
allowed to bid on spectrum in regions where they already have
operations. Also, the highest bidder only has to pay the amount
bid by the second highest bidder in each market. Wind and
Mobilicity were the only two qualified new-entrant bidders in
British Columbia, Alberta and Southern Ontario.
If Wind bids in the Eastern Ontario region, which includes
the country's capital, Ottawa, it will likely have to top a bid
from Quebecor Inc that is likely to bid on spectrum in
that region as it already has some operations there.
Mobilicity and Wind declined to comment on the matter as all
parties involved in the process are not allowed to comment until
the auction results are announced.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
