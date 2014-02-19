版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 06:35 BJT

Canada raises C$5.27 bln in wireless auction; Quebecor goes national

TORONTO Feb 19 Canadian telecom companies have paid a combined C$5.27 billion ($4.78 billion), a record high amount, to secure licenses for prime airwaves on which they plan to build more powerful wireless networks, the federal government said on Wednesday, as a new national challenger looked set to emerge from Quebec.

The biggest national players - Rogers Communications , BCE Inc's Bell, and Telus Corp - grabbed the lion's share of the auction of 700 megahertz spectrum, which is valued for its ability to carry a signal over long distances and to penetrate buildings, making it useful for both urban and rural deployment.

But it was the wireless ambitions of Quebecor Inc's Videotron unit that created the biggest splash, as the regional cable and wireless company used the spectrum auction to expand its reach outside its mostly French-speaking home base in Quebec.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐