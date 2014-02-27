版本:
BRIEF-Canada blocks transfer of wireless spectrum from Nextwave to Inukshuk

Feb 27 * Canada's Industry Minister declines request to transfer wireless spectrum

from nextwave to inukshuk, which is owned by Rogers Communications and bell

Canada * Canada's Industry Minister says this licence transfer would have lead to

unacceptable levels of concentration of spectrum in the hands of incumbent

carriers
