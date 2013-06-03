New rule lets Canadians cancel wireless contracts after two years

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
OTTAWA, June 3 Canadians will be able to cancel their cellphone contracts after two years without penalty under a mandatory wireless code announced by the country's telecom watchdog on Monday.
The new code, drafted by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, also requires providers to suspend roaming charges once they reach C$100 ($97) within a single monthly billing cycle unless the customer consents to pay additional charges.
And it requires the phone companies to suspend additional data charges once they reach C$50 in the month, unless the customer agrees to pay the additional charges.
BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp are the largest wireless service providers in Canada.
The code takes effect on Dec. 2.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.