版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 15日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Canada to let foreigners buy small telcos

RUSSELL, Ontario, March 14 The Canadian government decided on Wednesday to liberalize the telecommunications market, getting rid of foreign investment limits on players with less than a 10 percent market share.

Industry Minister Christian Paradis also said the government would auction off 700 MHz wireless spectrum in the first half of 2013, and he set the condition that companies with two or more blocks of spectrum would have to serve rural communities.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐