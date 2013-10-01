Telus back in acquisition talks with Mobilicity -Globe

TORONTO Oct 1 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's biggest wireless providers, is in talks with Mobilicity
to revive a plan for Telus to purchase the struggling smaller
player, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported late Monday.
The newspaper report, which cited unnamed sources, came
after Mobilicity won protection from its creditors on Monday and
said it was seeking regulatory approval for a transaction that
would allow it to keep operating. It did not identify the
possible buyer.
Telus declined to comment on Monday on the possibility of
reviving its bid, and could not be reached immediately for
comment on Tuesday. Mobilicity officials also declined to
identify the potential buyer on Monday and could not immediately
be reached for comment about the report.
In June, the Telus bid for Mobilicity was effectively
blocked by the federal government, which wanted to ensure there
were four wireless competitors in each region.
Mobilicity is one of several new wireless providers that
bought Canadian spectrum in a 2008 auction. They have helped to
lower average bills but struggled to dent the dominance of three
major carriers: BCE Inc's Bell, Rogers Communications
Inc and Telus.