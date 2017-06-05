UPDATE 1-Canada tells CRTC to review ruling on Wi-Fi-based providers

(Adds quotes, background)
OTTAWA, June 5 The Canadian government said on
Monday it was directing the country's telecommunications
regulator to reconsider a recent decision it says excludes
Wi-Fi-based providers from broadening their access via other
companies.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said in a speech a
decision made by the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in March effectively
prevents such providers from offering their low-cost plans.
The CRTC ruled then that wireless startup Sugar Mobile, an
affiliate of Ice Wireless, could not continue to use Rogers
Communications Inc's network to keep customers
connected outside the reach of Sugar's wireless network.
The CRTC ruling said that Ice Wireless had improperly
allowed Sugar users to obtain permanent access to Rogers' cell
network. The regulator also said in a simultaneous decision that
mandated wholesale roaming agreements between companies provide
incidental, not permanent, access to cell networks.
Critics said at the time the decision was a blow to
low-income Canadians. The system in which Wi-Fi is the first
point of online access can be cheaper than standard cell phone
services.
Bains told the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto the
Wi-Fi-based model could benefit Canadian consumers, particularly
those who are less well-off.
"This lack of choice does not benefit Canadians," Bains
said. "For this reason, I am directing the CRTC to rethink its
decision and reconsider the Wi-Fi first model."
Bains said he was asking the regulator to launch a new
examination of the subject.
Shares of Rogers were little changed, recently trading at
C$63.22.
Advocacy group OpenMedia said it was "excited" that the CRTC
will revisit the issue.
"Allowing smaller providers to enter the market will improve
innovation, encourage competitionand enable low-income Canadians
to participate more fully and meaningfully in our digital
society," OpenMedia's Katy Anderson said in a statement.
The government is also launching a public consultation on
releasing spectrum to support the development of fifth
generation, or 5G, wireless networks, Bains said, though he did
not specify a timeline.
5G networks are expected to have higher speeds and more
capacity. The 5G market is expected to be worth C$36 billion
($26.68 billion) globally by 2020, Bains said.
($1 = 1.3493 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by W Simon)