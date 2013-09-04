UPDATE 1-Canada won't alter spectrum rules, mute on possible bidders

By Leila Lemghalef
SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept 4 The rules for
Canada's forthcoming auction of wireless spectrum will stay the
same despite the decision by U.S. telecoms giant Verizon
Communications Inc not to take part, Industry Minister
James Moore said on Wednesday.
Canada is selling off four blocks of particularly valuable
wireless spectrum next January. The Conservative government,
which wants to boost competition, says the big three Canadian
telecommunications firms can only bid for one of the blocks
while new entrants can go for up to two.
Ottawa had hoped a major firm like Verizon would enter the
Canadian market, which would likely have boosted bids while also
potentially driving down prices for consumers.
Verizon said on Monday it was not interested, putting
Ottawa's strategy in some doubt. But Moore suggested other
foreign players may still be interested.
"Certainly the news from this week - Verizon choosing not to
enter the Canadian marketplace - will cause incumbent players
and possibly players from outside of Canada to look at the
auction," Moore said.
Companies wishing to take part in the January 2014 auction
have to register their interest by Sept. 17.
"We are not changing dates, we are not changing our policy,
we are moving forward and we'll see which firms choose to
present in the auction in January," Moore told reporters after
making an announcement in the Quebec town of Saint-Hubert.
He declined to speculate on which firms might bid.
The government wants a fourth player in every region of
Canada to take on BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc
and Telus Corp, who between them have around 90
percent of the domestic market.
The three firms say Ottawa's tactics, including rules
limiting access to spectrum, are unfair. But Moore reiterated
the Conservative government's view that more competition is
needed.
"We can do better as a country. We are a G8 (Group of Eight)
nation and we pay almost the highest costs in the world for
wireless and we can do better for our consumers," said Moore.
Verizon had at one stage considered using either Canadian
telecom startup Mobilicity and its larger rival Wind Mobile -
partly owned by European telecom giant Vimpelcom - as a
way of entering the market, sources told Reuters in June.