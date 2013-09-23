UPDATE 3-No big foreign telecoms in Canada auction, boosting domestics

By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 23 Major foreign telecommunications
companies have decided against registering for a Canadian
wireless spectrum auction, in a setback for the government's
plans to introduce more competition into the mobile telephone
sector.
The lack of big foreign entrants in a list of bidders that
the government published on Monday is good news for the dominant
Canadian companies - Rogers Communications Inc, BCE
Inc and Telus Corp.
Shares of Rogers, BCE and Telus rose in morning trading. All
three stocks had taken a beating in June on reports that Verizon
Communications Inc was looking to enter the Canadian
telecommunications market. Verizon later said it would not do
so.
In all, 15 companies registered to bid on the 700 MHz
spectrum in an auction that kicks off on Jan. 14 (Factbox on
bidders: ).
The process may last two to seven weeks, based on how long
similar auctions have taken internationally.
"We view the list as a key positive for the incumbents and a
key disappointment for the government, which wants four carriers
in every market," Dvai Ghose, head of research at Canaccord
Genuity in Toronto, said in a research note.
The Conservative government has tried to ensure a strong
fourth player could challenge the incumbents in each region of
Canada, and it eliminated foreign ownership restrictions on
small companies to try to attract competition. There are smaller
fourth players in some parts of the country.
"Surely now the government realizes that the market will not
support four carriers per market and must rethink its failed
wireless policy," Ghose said.
But Industry Minister James Moore did not concede defeat,
saying the government's efforts to increase competition among
telecoms had already led to lower prices.
"This trend will continue as a result of January's auction,"
he said in a statement. "In addition to this auction, our
government will continue to aggressively pursue policies that
ensure consumer interests are at the core of all government
decisions."
He did not specify what other policies he might pursue, but
if all else fails, the government has the option of trying to
drive prices down through regulation. Moore last week endorsed
the decision by the government regulator to study roaming
rates.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds cautioned
against chasing Canadian telecoms stocks despite the lack of new
foreign bidders, saying "regulatory risk is now the major
headwind for incumbents."
There remains the outside chance that a big foreign wireless
player could try to buy one of the small Canadian outfits and
bid on spectrum using the Canadian operator's initial
registration for the auction.
But McReynolds cautioned it would be "a still tough up-hill
climb for any 4th player in Canada regardless of size or access
to capital."
Among the auction registrants is a unit of Canadian private
equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc, which was
tipped earlier as a possible bidder for small companies Wind
Mobile and Mobilicity.
Sources familiar with Birch Hill's plans said in August that
the company had sought financial backing from Rogers in a plan
that involved Wind Mobile's sharing its network with the market
leader. It was not clear if this was still the
plan and, if so, whether the government would allow it.
Mobilicity Chairman John Bitove is listed as a bidder
through a company called Feenix Wireless Inc. Separately,
private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc, which owns
Mobilicity debt, also signed up.
Both Wind Mobile and Mobilicity launched their wireless
services after acquiring spectrum in 2008 and have struggled to
break the incumbents' grip. Wind, however, has attracted 650,000
wireless customers, compared with 7 million to 10 million each
for the Big Three.
With no Verizons or AT&Ts in the mix and what he termed
muted private equity interest, Ghose said the government might
raise less revenue from the auction than it had hoped. He
estimated the cost for each of the four prime blocks at well
below the C$500 million ($485 million) he had initially assumed.
Interest from a big foreign carrier like Verizon would have
brought the price per block to about $1 billion, he said.
The information provided on Monday did not reveal companies'
bidding strategies, such as the regions where they plan to bid.
There are 14 regions, with seven spectrum blocks in each.
But four of those blocks are most coveted because they are
aligned with U.S. airwaves.
The registered companies can withdraw from the auction and
get a full refund on their deposits. The government will publish
the final list of provisionally qualified bidders on Oct. 23.
BCE shares climbed 1.3 percent by late afternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange to C$44.50 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Rogers was up 1.4 percent at C$45.47, and Telus rose 2.5 percent
to C$35.44.