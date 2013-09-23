版本:
RPT-No major U.S. telecom firms to bid in Canada spectrum auction

OTTAWA, Sept 23 Major U.S. telecommunications companies have declined to register for a Canadian wireless spectrum auction, raising doubts about the government's plans to introduce more competition into the mobile telephone sector.

The lack of major U.S. entrants on the list of registered bidders, published by the government on Monday, is good news for the three dominant Canadian players, BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp.

The three companies' shares took a beating in June on reports that Verizon Communications Inc was looking to enter the Canadian telecommunications market. Verizon later said it would not enter Canada.
