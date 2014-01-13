版本:
Globalive's Wind mobile withdraws from Canada wireless auction

TORONTO Jan 13 Globalive's Wind Mobile said it has withdrawn from Canada's 700 megahertz wireless spectrum auction, due to start on Tuesday, after its main backer, Vimpelcom Ltd, decided not to fund Wind's participation.

The move all but assures that the country's biggest telecommunications providers, BCE Inc's Bell, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp - will take the lion's share of the limited resource.
