Canada tightens rules on cellphone towers

OTTAWA Feb 5 The Canadian government said on
Wednesday it will tighten rules for the building of cellphone
towers, responding to homeowner and community concerns that the
often unsightly towers are proliferating without enough
consultation.
"The placement of new cell towers is often a divisive issue
in communities across Canada," Industry Minister James Moore
said in a statement. "It is essential that residents be at the
center of the process to determine the location of a new tower,
and it is up to the wireless industry to ensure that local
voices are heard."
All towers will now require such consultation, the
government said.
Existing rules only require community consultation for
towers more than 15 meters high.