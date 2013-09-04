Canada says spectrum rules won't change, no comment on bidders

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept 4 The rules and dates
for Canada's forthcoming auction of wireless spectrum will stay
the same despite the decision by U.S. telecoms giant Verizon
Communications Inc not to take part, Industry Minister
James Moore said on Wednesday.
Moore said other foreign firms might look at the auction but
declined to speculate further. Companies wishing to take part in
the January 2014 auction have to register their interest by
Sept. 17.
"We are not changing dates, we are not changing our policy,
we are moving forward and we'll see which firms choose to
present in the auction in January," he told reporters after
making an announcement in the Quebec town of Saint-Hubert.