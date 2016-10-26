Internet revenue now tops TV for Canada cable, telecom industry

| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 26 Canadians for the first time are
spending more on internet access than television subscriptions
from the country's telecom and cable companies, the industry
regulator said on Wednesday, citing soaring demand for streaming
video and music services.
Telecom and cable companies brought in a total of C$8.92
billion ($6.7 billion) in revenue from cable, satellite and
Internet-enabled television subscriptions in 2015, while they
collected C$9.81 billion from the supply of internet
connections, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in its annual report
on the industry.
Appetite for music and video streaming and other
data-intensive activities led to a 44 percent jump in wireless
data usage in 2015 compared to 2014, and a 40 percent jump in
the volume of data used in the home, the CRTC said.
Major Canadian players such as Rogers Communications Inc
, BCE Inc and Shaw Communications Inc
have seen demand for their traditional cable and
satellite products hit by competition from streaming services
such as Netflix Inc.
The Canadian industry is now increasingly focused on
internet access and wireless data as pillars of growth.
The regulator, meanwhile, has taken an aggressive stance in
support of consumer choice in recent years. It will hold
hearings from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 examining whether internet
providers, which typically also own or distribute content,
should be able to use "differential pricing" to favor some data
over other data.
Earlier this month, the CRTC forced the major internet
providers to lower wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals
for access to their networks. The commission said last month it
will use the pending expiry of broadcast licenses as leverage in
talks with distributors to judge their adherence to new rules
forcing them to offer channels individually.
($1 = 1.3364 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham)