Canadian wireless upstart Mobilicity files for creditor protection

TORONTO, Sept 30 Struggling Canadian wireless telecom company Mobilicity has filed for and received creditor protection as it seeks regulatory approval for a transaction that would allow it to keep operating, the company said on Monday.

Mobilicity said the transaction is currently being reviewed by Industry Canada, but did not identify the possible buyer.
