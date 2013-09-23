版本:
Canada gov't sees lower telecoms prices after wireless auction

OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canada's Industry Minister James Moore said on Monday he expects prices for mobile phone services to continue to decrease even after no major foreign players registered to bid in a January 2014 wireless spectrum auction.

Moore said the government's policies designed to introduce more competition into the Canadian telecoms market have already benefited consumers.

"This trend will continue as a result of January's auction," he said in a statement. "In addition to this auction, our government will continue to aggressively pursue policies that ensure consumer interests are at the core of all government decisions."
