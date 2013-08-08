WRAPUP 1-Canadian telcos BCE and Telus fail to impress despite growth

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Aug 8 Two of Canada's dominant trio of
telecom companies reported that wireless growth boosted their
quarterly revenue on Thursday but neither BCE Inc nor
Telus Corp posted earnings that impressed the market and
their shares slipped.
The shares of both companies were down roughly 0.8 percent.
Analysts found fault with the results on diverse fronts, with
each company missing expectations on at least some of the
analysts' key measurements. RBC, for instance, said BCE missed
its expectations on wireless subscriber growth and average
bills, while Telus disappointed it on fixed-line TV subscribers.
"We continue to prefer Telus for fundamentals and valuation
but see limited downside risk in BCE shares," Canaccord Genuity
analyst Dvai Ghose wrote in a note to clients.
BCE, the Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada, reported a
22 percent fall in second-quarter profit from the same quarter
in 2012 as one-time factors, including a favorable tax
resolution in the year-before quarter, complicated the
comparison.
The company, however, raised its 2013 revenue forecast
following its acquisition earlier this year of Astral Media,
which owns radio stations, cable-TV channels and a billboard
network.
Telus posted a 13.5 percent rise in adjusted quarterly
profit, though its net income slipped 4.3 percent due to higher
restructuring costs. Telus's fixed-line unit bucked industry
trends with renewed revenue expansion.
Telus competes against cable company Shaw Communications Inc
for television and Internet customers in Western
Canada, and against Rogers Communications Inc and
BCE's Bell for wireless subscribers across the country.
Rogers is the third of Canada's big three telecom companies.
Last month it reported rises in profit and revenue that were in
line with analyst expectations.
The entire Canadian wireless industry is bracing for
upheaval due to the threat that U.S. giant Verizon
Communications Inc will enter the market.
BCE, which shares its national wireless network with Telus,
also competes fiercely against Quebecor Inc in the
mostly French-speaking province of Quebec. Quebecor reported a
15 percent rise in adjusted profit on Thursday as its wireless
business thrived, but its media division was sluggish.
Telus said that in the second quarter it signed up 100,000
net contract wireless subscribers, who typically pay more to use
high-end smartphones, while Bell added 96,390. Rogers last month
said it added 98,000.
Telus said its average wireless customer paid C$61.12 a
month for service, while Bell charged C$56.85. Rogers, which
boasts around 9.4 million wireless customers versus Bell and
Telus at around 7.7 million each, was at C$67.36,
George Cope, BCE's chief executive, told analysts on a
conference call that the competitive dynamic in the wireless
market is as intense as ever, but that Bell is determined to
close the average bill gap.
Postpaid churn, the proportion of those customers leaving
each month, was 1.03 percent at Telus and 1.3 percent at Bell.
MEDIA MATTERS
BCE has in recent years moved aggressively to secure
ownership and rights for the news, sports, films and other
content distributed via its television and Internet services.
It closed its C$3 billion ($2.9 billion) deal to buy Astral
Media on July 5, which gave it more French-language content to
compete in Quebec, as well as premium movie platforms, which
further strengthen its clout as an owner of the content that it
distributes on its own networks and sells to others.
Telus, unlike its biggest rivals, has not acquired content
sent over its network. But it has increased fixed-line revenue
via Optik TV, an Internet-based product challenging Shaw's
dominant cable television position in Western Canada.
Telus said the service added 31,000 subscribers in the
quarter for a total of 743,000.
BCE said the decline of its fixed-line business had slowed
as it added more than 50,000 subscribers to its Internet-based
service, Fibe TV. Fibe, which launched in late 2010, has been
growing at a slower pace than Optik and now has more than
346,000 customers.
BY THE NUMBERS
Vancouver-based Telus said it had adjusted earnings of C$354
million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter,
compared with C$312 million, or 48 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Operating revenue rose 6.1 percent to C$2.83 billion.
Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 53 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.80 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
BCE said net earnings fell to C$571 million ($548 million),
or 74 Canadian cents a share, from C$732 million, or 94 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 77 Canadian
cents a share. Operating revenue was C$5.00 billion, compared
with C$4.93 billion a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected BCE to earn 76 cents a share
on revenue of C$4.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Taking account of Astral, BCE said it expects 2013 revenue
from its main Bell business to rise between 2 percent and 4
percent, compared with an earlier forecast of flat to 2 percent
growth. It did not increase its earnings per share forecast.
BCE said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization should grow between 3 percent and 5 percent,
compared with its previous 1 percent to 3 percent projection.
Its media unit reported a 4.7 percent rise in revenue as
other broadcast distributors paid more to carry Bell's content.