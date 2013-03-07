版本:
Canada says too soon to open big telecoms to foreign investors

OTTAWA, March 7 Canada said on Thursday it was too early to talk about lifting foreign ownership restrictions on large telecommunications firms, and public consultations would have to be held before seriously considering such a move.

"What we understand is that we would have to hold public consultations. We're not there yet," said Industry Minister Christian Paradis, following an announcement on the date and rules for an auction of prized 700 MHz spectrum.
