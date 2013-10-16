Egyptian tycoon says Wind Mobile in peril due to Ottawa policy

| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 16 Egyptian telecom magnate Naguib
Sawiris said on Wednesday the lack of clarity around Ottawa's
telecom policy has put Wind Mobile, the largest new entrant in
the Canadian wireless market, at risk of going bust.
Asked about the health of the company, a spokesman for Wind
said by email: "We can't comment on Mr. Sawiris' statement as it
is his personal opinion and he is no longer connected to Wind
Mobile Canada."
Sawiris bank-rolled the start-up of Wind in 2008, but lost
his ties to the firm after his controlling stake in Orascom was
sold to European telecoms company Vimpelcom in 2011.
Orascom had put up most of the funding for Wind's launch.
Sawiris suffered a major setback this month after the
Canadian government blocked his attempt to buy Manitoba Telecom
Services Inc's Allstream fiber optic network, citing
unspecified national security concerns.
"Canada is behaving like a third-world country. It is not
behaving like a Western developed economy," Sawiris said in an
interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our Government is open to foreign investment in all sectors
of the economy, but not at the expense of the security of
Canadians," Jessica Fletcher, spokeswoman to Industry Minister
James Moore, said by email.
The market has become increasingly wary about Canadian
foreign investment rules after Ottawa blocked a handful of
high-profile transactions, including the 2010 attempt by BHP
Billiton to buy fertilizer giant Potash Corp.
Last year Ottawa allowed a Chinese firm to buy domestic
energy producer Nexen, but made clear it would block further
investments in oil sands by foreign state-owned enterprises.
Sawiris, whose investment firm Accelero Capital Holdings had
bid C$520 million ($500 million) for the Allstream business,
said he was livid with the Allstream ruling and he vowed not to
invest any further funds in Canada.
Sawiris said he now plans to redirect his investment focus
toward other markets, including Italy where he has invested
heavily in the past. He plans to invest as much as $1 billion in
a range of industries in Egypt over the next 18 months.
"We are looking at other markets. We will look in Italy, we
will look everywhere, but I will definitely not be wasting any
more time on Canada," he said. "I will not waste another minute,
or another penny on Canada."
The scathing comments come as the Canadian government
launches a crucial auction of airwaves that has so far failed to
lure any major foreign telecoms.
Sawiris said Ottawa's opaque policy has scared away
investors, meaning that Wind would be hamstrung in the 700
megahertz spectrum auction and would struggle to survive in the
long term.
Wind dismissed that view.
"The decision to participate in the 700MHz auction will be
decided by the current shareholders of Wind Canada -- Vimpelcom
and AAL Holdings Corp," the spokesman said.
AAL is the holding company of Wind CEO Anthony Lacavera, who
holds a majority of voting shares but a minority stake.
Canada's Conservative government initially cheered for the
success of Wind. But Ottawa dragged its feet on approving a
change-of-control request from Vimpelcom, whose top
shareholder is Moscow-based Altimo, controlled by billionaire
Mikhail Fridman.
Vimpelcom, which has hired UBS to assess a possible sale of
Wind, in June withdrew its request for a change in control that
would have given it voting power equal to its equity stake, when
it appeared that U.S. telecom giant Verizon Communications
was keen to strike a deal and acquire Wind.
However, Verizon's interest has cooled, and while Wind is
bidding in the spectrum auction it is unclear the extent to
which Vimpelcom and its other backers will be willing to fund
its bids - given the lack of clarity around whether they can
eventually sell the business and who may be allowed to acquire
it.
Wind is the fourth-largest telecoms player in Canada, but
both it and other new entrants have struggled to turn a profit.
Last month, Mobilicity, one of the smallest players in Canada,
filed for creditor protection.
The startups appear keen to sell out to larger players, but
Ottawa's ruling on Allstream makes it unclear who could buy.
The government has also indicated it does not want the big
domestic players, BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers
Communications Inc, to acquire the startups. In June,
Canada rejected the transfer of Mobilicity's wireless spectrum
licenses to Telus, stating that it would not approve deals that
led to undue spectrum concentration.
"Canada's not serious about having foreign direct investment
and they are not serious about opening their telecom market,"
Sawiris said. "It's a waste of time, and investors like us we
don't have time to pay lawyers and accounting firms and do due
diligence and block our capital for six, eight months."