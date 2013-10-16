UPDATE 1-Telecom tycoon says Ottawa's policy imperils Wind, foreign investment

By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 16 Lack of clarity around Ottawa's
telecommunications policy has jeopardized foreign investment in
Canada and cast doubt over the future of Wind, the largest new
player in the Canadian wireless market, said Egyptian telecom
magnate Naguib Sawiris on Wednesday.
Sawiris bankrolled the start-up of new telecom player Wind
Mobile in 2008, but he lost his ties with the company after his
controlling stake in Orascom was sold to European telecoms firm
Vimpelcom Ltd in 2011.
He retained an interest in investing in the Canadian telecom
sector until earlier this month, when the Canadian government
blocked his bid to buy Manitoba Telecom Services Inc's
Allstream fiber optic network, citing unspecified national
security concerns.
"Canada is behaving like a third-world country. It is not
behaving like a Western developed economy," Sawiris said in an
interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
Sawiris, whose investment firm Accelero Capital Holdings had
offered C$520 million ($500 million) for the Allstream unit,
said he was livid about the Allstream ruling and he vowed not to
invest any further funds in Canada.
A spokeswoman for the Canadian government, responding to the
comments, said Canada "is open to foreign investment in all
sectors of the economy, but not at the expense of the security
of Canadians."
Investors have become much more wary about Canada's foreign
investment rules after Ottawa blocked a handful of high-profile
deals, including the 2010 attempt by BHP Billiton to
acquire fertilizer giant Potash Corp. Last year, Ottawa
allowed a Chinese firm to buy domestic energy company Nexen, but
made clear it would block further investments in oil sands by
foreign state-owned enterprises.
Sawiris said he now plans to redirect his investment focus
toward other markets, including Italy where he has invested
heavily in the past. He plans to invest as much as $1 billion in
a range of industries in Egypt over the next 18 months.
"We are looking at other markets. We will look in Italy, we
will look everywhere, but I will definitely not be wasting any
more time on Canada," he said. "I will not waste another minute,
or another penny on Canada."
WIND IN DANGER
Sawiris said he believes the lack of certainty around who
can pour money into the Canadian telecom sector puts Wind at
risk of going "belly up."
Asked about the health of the company, a spokesman for Wind
said by email: "We can't comment on Mr. Sawiris' statement as it
is his personal opinion and he is no longer connected to Wind
Mobile Canada."
Sawiris' scathing remarks come just as Canada has launched a
crucial auction of airwaves, which has failed to draw interest
from any major foreign telecoms.
Sawiris said Ottawa's opaque policy has scared away many
investors. He also argued that Wind would be hamstrung in the
700 megahertz spectrum auction and would struggle to survive in
the long term.
A Wind spokesman downplayed these concerns saying, "The
decision to participate in the 700MHz auction will be decided by
the current shareholders of Wind Canada -- Vimpelcom and AAL."
AAL is the holding company of Wind CEO Anthony Lacavera, who
holds a majority of voting shares but a minority stake in Wind.
A spokesman for Vimpelcom declined to comment.
DUPLICITOUS POLICY
Canada's Conservative government initially cheered for the
success of Wind. But Ottawa dragged its feet on approving a
change-of-control request from Vimpelcom, whose top investor is
Moscow-based Altimo, controlled by billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
Vimpelcom, which has hired UBS to assess a possible sale of
Wind. In June it withdrew its request for a change in control
that would have given it voting power equal to its equity stake,
when it appeared that U.S. telecom giant Verizon Communications
Inc was keen to strike a deal and acquire Wind.
However, Verizon's interest has cooled, and while Wind is
bidding in the spectrum auction it is unclear the extent to
which Vimpelcom and its other backers will be willing to fund
its bids - given doubts around whether they can eventually sell
the business and who may be allowed to acquire it.
Wind is the fourth-largest telecoms player in Canada, but
both it and other new entrants have struggled to turn a profit.
Last month, Mobilicity, one of the smallest players in Canada,
filed for creditor protection.
Ottawa has loosened foreign ownership rules in the sector
and startups appear keen to sell out to larger players. But
Ottawa's ruling on Allstream appears to show that only a small
pool of foreign bidders may be allowed to invest in the sector.
The government has also indicated it does not want the big
domestic players, BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers
Communications Inc, to acquire the startups. In June,
Canada rejected the transfer of Mobilicity's wireless spectrum
licenses to Telus, stating that it would not approve deals that
led to undue spectrum concentration.
"Canada's not serious about having foreign direct investment
and they are not serious about opening their telecom market,"
Sawiris said. "It's a waste of time, and investors like us we
don't have time to pay lawyers and accounting firms and do due
diligence and block our capital for six, eight months."