Fourth bidder drops out of Canada's wireless spectrum auction

OTTAWA Dec 5 In another setback for the
Canadian government's plan to introduce more competition in the
wireless sector, private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group has
withdrawn from a government auction of prized wireless airwaves.
Catalyst becomes the fourth entity to opt out after a total
of 15 players initially registered to bid in the Jan. 14 auction
of 700 MHz spectrum, according to an update posted on the
industry ministry's website late on Wednesday.
The government's rules for the upcoming auction, as well as
for one held in 2008, are aimed at lowering consumer prices by
breaking the stronghold that Canada's three dominant players
-Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus
Corp - have on the country's mobile phone business.
Ottawa says the upcoming auction is designed to ensure there
is a fourth competitor in every wireless market in Canada.
But new entrants have found it hard to survive in the
Canadian market, and some analysts and company executives have
complained that government policies have confused and spooked
investors eyeing a move into the country's telecoms industry.
With no major foreign companies signing up for the 2014
auction and the list of bidders shrinking, the path is clear for
the Big Three telecom companies to pick up new spectrum without
much competition, one analyst said.
"This suggests to us that investors should not expect any
viable incremental players to enter Canadian wireless," said
Dvai Ghose, head of research at Canaccord Genuity, in a note to
clients.
"In our view, the government's dream of a viable fourth
player in every market is in tatters and its $9 million
publicity campaign has achieved very little," he said, referring
to an advertising war between the federal government and the Big
Three earlier this year.
It was not immediately clear why Catalyst, the single
largest debtholder in struggling wireless startup Mobilicity,
withdrew from the bidding process.
The other bidders that have withdrawn are Birch Hill Equity
Partners, Vecima and a company listed as 1770129 Alberta,
connected with Corridor Communications.
The remaining 11 bidders are Bell, Telus, Rogers, Manitoba
Telecom, Saskatchewan Telecommunications, Quebecor
Inc's Videotron, Globalive, Bragg Communications,
TBayTel, Novus and Feenix Wireless.