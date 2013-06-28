版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 20:56 BJT

Canada says to review all wireless spectrum transfer deals

TORONTO, June 28 The Canadian government said on Friday it will review all commercial transfers of wireless airwave licenses, including option agreements, and reject any deals that leads to undue concentration of the valuable resource.

The policy framework comes after two of Canada's biggest telecom companies - Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp - made moves to acquire spectrum owned by smaller operators and ahead of a auction of more airwaves that could entice Verizon Communications Inc to enter the market.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐