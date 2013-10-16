Private equity firm Birch Hill pulls out of Canada wireless auction

TORONTO Oct 16 Birch Hill Equity Partners has
withdrawn its application to take part in an auction of prized
Canadian wireless airwaves, the country's industry ministry said
on its website.
Birch Hill, a private equity firm, had previously been
tipped as a possible bidder for small wireless providers Wind
Mobile and Mobilicity, with sources saying in August that market
leader Rogers Communications Inc would help fund the
push in return for a network-sharing deal.
Withdrawing from the auction frees Birch Hill to talk to any
of the remaining auction participants about an acquisition.
Bidders are forbidden from such talk under Industry Canada
rules.
The Canadian government last month released a list of 15
companies that registered to bid on the 700 MHz spectrum in an
auction that kicks off on Jan. 14.
The list showed major foreign telecommunications companies
had decided to shun the auction, which was good news for the
dominant Canadian companies - Rogers, BCE Inc and Telus
Corp.