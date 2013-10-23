版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 05:24 BJT

Canada allows transfer of spectrum to Telus from Public Mobile

OTTAWA Oct 23 Canada will allow small telecommunications firm Public Mobile to transfer the license for a block of spectrum to Telus Corp, Industry Minister James Moore said on Wednesday.

Moore said in a statement he was satisfied that the transfer of G-block spectrum to Telus would not diminish competition in Canada's wireless sector. Public Mobile acquired the block in 2008.

"G-block spectrum is not used for the latest data plans and smart phones in Canada and is of a significantly lesser value than other types of spectrum," said Moore.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐