Netflix tells Canada regulator it shouldn't subsidize 'old media'

TORONTO, Sept 19 Online video streaming service
Netflix Inc told Canada's broadcast regulator on Friday
that it opposes paying to support "old media" and its own
commercial interests and market dynamics were enough to ensure
it distributed Canadian content.
The submissions from Netflix came on the last day of a
two-week hearing on the future of Canadian television in which
the Californian company has been painted as a disruptive threat
to the country's established cable and broadcast television
interests.
"We are moving from a period of broadcast scarcity to one of
Internet abundance," said Corie Wright, director of global
public policy at Netflix. "This has a profound and largely
positive impact on consumers and the marketplace for content."
Netflix and other online-only services have been exempted
from Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
(CRTC) rules that enforce a minimum level of financial support
and air time for Canadian programs on traditional TV.
Some politicians have advocated that streaming services like
Netflix be regulated like traditional Canadian broadcasters,
though the federal Conservative government had said they are not
interested in taking this route.
Domestic broadcasters and distributors have suggested at the
hearings that if Netflix remains exempt, they should also be
granted more flexibility.
The question of consumer choice has been key to the Let's
Talk TV hearings, with the government eager to see the CRTC
force distributors to offer smaller packages of channels, saying
Canadian viewers should not be compelled to pay for channels
they don't watch in order to get the channels they do.
Netflix's Wright argued that the reliance of established
players on advertising means they must aim for the widest
possible audience - which encourages bundling of channels -
while Netflix has more freedom to offer niche or experimental
content.
"Our business does not depend on getting millions of people
to watch a single show, all at once, at a predetermined time,"
she said.
The regulator has already said that whatever replaces
existing rules - conclusions will not be made until well into
2015 - should not protect specific channels or business models
to the detriment of consumer choice.
In terse exchanges, the head of the CRTC demanded Netflix
hand over details of its operations in Canada, including revenue
and subscriber figures, and amounts spent on Canadian
productions and programming, by Monday.
The information will not be disclosed outside of the CRTC.
Netflix, which chose Canada for its first international
expansion back in 2010, has more than 50 million subscribers
worldwide who pay far less per month than cable subscribers for
on-demand programming without commercials.
