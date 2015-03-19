版本:
2015年 3月 20日 星期五

Canadian TV viewers to get more choice in what channels they get

GATINEAU, Quebec, March 19 Canadian television viewers will no longer be forced to pay for vast numbers of channels they do not watch, the country's broadcast regulator said on Thursday.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a ruling that cable and satellite providers had to offer viewers an affordable basic package and then allow them to choose additional channels. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Diane Craft)

