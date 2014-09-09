Canada's Quebecor seeks easier rules, citing Netflix threat

| TORONTO, Sept 9
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's telecommunications
regulator should ease restrictions on domestic television
providers because of the competitive threat they face from
online services like Netflix Inc, Quebecor Inc
Chief Executive Pierre Dion told a hearing on Tuesday
Left unregulated, he said Netflix will become the largest
distributor of video content in Canada, leaving domestic
broadcasters struggling to compete.
Pleas by Canadian cable and satellite television providers
like Quebecor for greater flexibility are likely to be a
recurring theme in an inquiry by the Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) into the state of
television in Canada.
As in the United States, online television distributors have
shaken up the Canadian industry by meeting viewers' demand for
greater freedom than traditional subscription TV services can
offer.
"The commission should regulate neither the composition of
basic service, nor its price, nor package sizes if it really
wants cable providers to offer consumers greater flexibility and
choice," Dion told a CRTC hearing in Gatineau, Quebec.
Dion called the rules that govern domestic players a
"regulatory straitjacket" that online-only services can ignore.
The CRTC inquiry aims to update existing rules that enforce
a minimum level of financial support and air time for Canadian
programs on traditional TV while ignoring online services such
as Netflix and Google's YouTube.
The regulator has already said that whatever replaces them -
conclusions will not be made until well into 2015 - should not
protect specific channels or business models to the detriment of
consumer choice.
But the question of whether the regulator needs to expand
its reach to online outlets or reduce its grip on domestic
companies is still up for debate. The hearings, which will run
for two weeks, will include appearances by media and
distribution company CEOs, unions and public advocacy groups.
The federal government is also looking for the CRTC to force
distributors to offer smaller packages of channels, saying
Canadian viewers should not be compelled to pay for channels
they don't watch in order to get the channels they do want.
The implications may extend beyond Canada's borders. Any
move away from the business model of bundling channels could
help trigger similar changes in the much larger U.S. market.
Media companies warn that prices will inevitably rise if
viewers can choose smaller packages or individual channels.
Telus Corp, which unlike its largest rivals has shied
away from acquiring its own content, said it hopes the hearings
will help rein in the restrictive terms and spiraling cost of
sports and other programming it must buy.
BCE Inc Chief Executive George Cope, whose company
is a major owner of media assets, said its position is that the
same rules should apply to all.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson
and Tom Brown)