Canada's TV watchdog to ignore Netflix, Google after data denial

TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's broadcast regulator
said on Monday it will ignore evidence from Internet-based video
providers Netflix Inc and Google Inc when
making new rules for television after the companies refused to
hand over some data.
In a terse exchange at a regulatory hearing earlier this
month, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) demanded Netflix provide details about its
Canadian operations or risk losing its exemption from rules that
govern domestic broadcast distributors.
Google was also asked to back up claims it made about
Canadian content thriving online, including data on the amount
of content uploaded from Canada on its YouTube service.
Both companies declined, and both were told in letters dated
Sept. 29 that the regulator would therefore remove their entire
voluntary submissions from the public record by Oct. 2.
The conclusions of the Let's Talk TV hearings will determine
future regulation and reflect only the views of participants,
which included traditional broadcasters, satellite and cable
companies and some advocates of regulating online video.
"It's like Stalin getting rid of Trotsky," Canaccord Genuity
analyst Dvai Ghose said of the CRTC's decision, comparing the
regulator's move with the former Soviet Union's removal of
references to Marxist politician Leon Trotsky from the
historical record.
But Ghose said explicit signals from Canada's Conservative
government that Netflix and Google would not face more
regulation, and the government's track record of overturning
CRTC decisions, left the regulator little room for more exacting
punishment.
"It's very difficult to regulate when your political bosses
are saying 'if you do we'll just overturn everything you do," he
said.
The CRTC's "new media exemption order" covers streaming
video services including Netflix, Google's YouTube, and Apple
Inc's iTunes. It means that unlike traditional
distributors, they do not have to ensure a quota of Canadian
content is offered nor contribute to a fund that domestic
producers draw from.
"The chairman went one step too far and said this puts your
exemption order in jeopardy, but he has no lever," one lawyer,
who declined to be identified to protect commercial interests,
said after the CRTC ultimatum to Netflix was issued. "He has
shone a spotlight on his lack of power."
Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A Google spokeswoman said: "We stand by the submissions we
made in this process and believe we made a positive contribution
to the discussion."
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)