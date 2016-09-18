Canadian financial firm TMX Group says it remains part of S&P index

| Sept 18
Sept 18 Canadian financial company TMX Group Ltd
said on Sunday it had not been removed from a major
Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc despite what a
spokesman said was an erroneous press release by S&P unit
Capital IQ Inc saying it had been removed.
TMX spokesman Shane Quinn told Reuters TMX had confirmed
with S&P that it had not been removed from the S&P/TSX Composite
Index.
"We wanted to make sure the marketplace had the correct
information," he said.
An S&P spokesman had no immediate response on Sunday night.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)