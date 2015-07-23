UPDATE 1-Canada court waives C$1.13 bln deposit in Quebec smoking case

(Adds further details from ruling)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, July 23 A Canadian appeal court ruled
on Thursday that three major tobacco companies will not have to
make a preliminary deposit of C$1.13 billion ($867.56 million)
as they appeal a case that awarded more than C$15 billion in
damages to Quebec smokers.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American
Tobacco Plc, JTI-Macdonald Corp, part of Japan Tobacco
Inc, and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary
of Philip Morris International - had originally been
ordered by a lower court judge to deposit the amount in trust
with their attorneys.
The companies were ordered to make the payment as part of a
historic June 1 court decision that awarded the damages in two
related Quebec smoking class action cases.
But the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the lower court
judge's order to make a provisional payment, saying that even
the exceptional circumstances of the case did not warrant it.
"We are certainly not without empathy for potential class
members who may die of a tobacco related illness prior to
receiving any compensation," the ruling said.
"Unfortunately, the law relating to class actions makes it
such that the order of provisional execution is of questionable
benefit to potential class members."
Launched in 1998, the action was considered to be the
largest civil case in Canadian history, marking the first time
tobacco companies have gone to trial in a civil suit in the
country.
The damages would compensate about 100,000 Quebec smokers
and ex-smokers who alleged that the companies knew since the
1950s that they were selling a harmful product that was causing
cancer and other illnesses, but that the industry allegedly
failed to adequately warn consumers.
($1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars)
