Canada court orders tobacco giants to set aside almost C$1 bln

TORONTO Oct 27 A Canadian appeal court ruled
against two major tobacco companies on Tuesday, ordering them to
set aside a combined C$984 million ($742 million) while they
challenge a historic damages payment awarded to smokers in the
province of Quebec.
Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd - a subsidiary of British
American Tobacco Plc - must put aside C$758 million and
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris
International - must deposit C$226 million, the Quebec
Court of Appeal said.
($1 = 1.3266 Canadian dollars)
