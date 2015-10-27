UPDATE 1-Canada court orders tobacco giants to set aside almost C$1 bln

(Adds detail from ruling, comment, background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Oct 27 A Canadian appeal court on
Tuesday ordered two major tobacco companies to set aside a
combined C$984 million ($742 million) while they challenge
billions of dollars in damages awarded to smokers in the
province of Quebec.
The more than C$15 billion in damages awarded in June, if
upheld in an appeal of two class-action lawsuits, would
compensate some 100,000 Quebec smokers and ex-smokers who allege
the companies knew since the 1950s their product was causing
cancer and other illnesses and failed to warn consumers
adequately.
Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd - a subsidiary of British
American Tobacco Plc - must put aside C$758 million and
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc - a subsidiary of Philip Morris
International - must deposit C$226 million, the Quebec
Court of Appeal said.
The court had in July said that the two companies plus a
third, Japan Tobacco Inc's JTI-Macdonald Corp, would
not have to make preliminary deposits.
"This is a major win for victims, and a significant loss for
tobacco companies," Rob Cunningham, a senior policy analyst at
the Canadian Cancer Society, said via email.
Launched in 1998, the class action was considered to be the
largest civil case in Canadian history, marking the first time
tobacco companies have gone to trial in a civil suit in the
country.
The companies were ordered to set aside the deposits in six
and seven quarterly payments stretching to mid-2017, while a
hearing on the appeal is scheduled for the autumn of 2016.
($1 = 1.3266 Canadian dollars)
