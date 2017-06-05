RPT-INSIGHT-Canada beats US in pork sales to China - feet, elbows and all

(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Rod Nickel, Michael Hirtzer and Dominique Patton
WINNIPEG/CHICAGO/BEIJING, June 5 Canada has
overtaken the United States as the top North American supplier
of pork to China as farmers and meat packers in both nations
battle for lucrative shares of the biggest global market.
Canada's pork sales to China, after a sharp rise last year,
exceeded those of the United States in the first quarter of
2017. That's only happened a handful of times in two decades,
according to U.S. and Canadian government data.
Rising affluence is driving China's voracious appetite for
pork, including parts of the pig - feet, elbows, innards - which
command little value in most countries. At the same time,
tightened environmental standards in China have forced farm
closures and boosted demand for cheaper imports.
That's a bonanza for Canadian farmers, who have almost
completely removed the growth drug ractopamine from their pigs'
diet - largely because it is banned in China, which consumes
half the world's pork.
U.S. exports to China, by contrast, are limited because only
about half of the nation's herd has been weaned off the drug,
according to U.S. hog producers, meat packers and animal feed
dealers.
But major U.S.-based firms are now moving to produce more
ractopamine-free hogs - including the three biggest pork
producers, Smithfield Foods; Seaboard Foods, a
division of Seaboard Corp; and Triumph Foods, a hog
farmer cooperative.
The ascension of Canada's pork exports underscores the power
of the gargantuan Chinese market to influence agricultural
practices and profits in supplier countries worldwide.
As recently as 2013, annual U.S. pork sales to China, some
333,000 tonnes, more than doubled Canada's shipments of 161,000
tonnes.
That's the same year Canada's hog industry started to remove
ractopamine, best known as Eli Lilly & Co product
Paylean.
In the first quarter of this year, Canada shipped nearly
93,000 tonnes of pork to China, on pace to hit 372,000 tonnes
annually. That eclipsed the 87,500 tonnes that the United States
shipped, according to data from both governments.
For a graphic on United States and Canada pork sales to
China, see: tmsnrt.rs/2r80PeW
The European Union, which has long banned ractopamine, is
China's top foreign pork supplier, sending 393,365 tonnes there
in the first quarter.
Chinese authorities banned the use of ractopamine in
livestock in 2002. They say meat raised with the drug can cause
nausea and diarrhea in people and be life-threatening to
sufferers of heart disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, however, did not see
the same dangers when it approved ractopamine in 1999,
concluding that it would "not have a significant impact on the
human environment."
The FDA's stance has drawn some criticism, including a 2014
lawsuit by environmental groups alleging the agency has not
fully examined the drug's impact. The suit was later dismissed
on technical grounds but is being appealed.
Hog farmer and rancher groups defend ractopamine use, saying
it allows them to grow livestock more efficiently, with less
feed, said Dave Warner, spokesman for National Pork Producers
Council. Canadian health authorities also allow consumption of
pork from hogs raised with the drug.
SELLING ELBOWS ONLINE
The China market is so lucrative that Canada's HyLife
started selling pork online directly to Chinese consumers last
year.
The small Manitoba processor hawks pig feet and elbows on
e-commerce site JD.com Inc, a competitor of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
"They're big online buyers," said Claude Vielfaure, HyLife's
chief operating officer. "You try to move your pork all kinds of
ways."
Rising Chinese pork demand has driven up prices for
by-products including pigs' feet, kidneys and livers.
Pigs feet sell for more than C$2.50 ($1.85) per kilogram -
about double their value two years ago, said Richard Davies,
executive vice-president of sales and marketing at Olymel, one
of Canada's biggest pork packers.
Selling by-products can squeeze another $10 per pig from a
carcass that otherwise earns packers about $180, said Ray Price,
president of Alberta-based processor Sunterra Meats.
China is the biggest byproduct market, followed by Taiwan
and Philippines.
Stewed pigs feet with white beans is a famous dish from
Sichuan province, one of China’s culinary capitals, while blood
sausage, made from intestines and cooked with pickled
vegetables, is a traditional winter dish in the northeast.
Chinese consumers enjoy the strong flavor of offal -
internal organs and entrails. In Beijing, stir-fried pig’s liver
with vegetables is common on dinner tables and known for its
nutritional value.
In all, China consumed 55 million tonnes of pork last year.
Although that is the lowest total in four years, imports are
rising fast because millions of China’s small-scale farmers have
left the pork business in recent years because of falling prices
and rising environmental standards.
The government forced thousands of farms to close because of
severe water pollution.
China became Quebec-based Olymel's biggest export market
last year, vaulting over the United States and Japan. It plans
to open a sales office there as early as next year.
"Just a tweak in that market can change the game for anyone
in the world," Davies said.
GETTING PIGS OFF DRUGS
U.S. pork producers have moved more slowly than their
Canadian competitors to raise ractopamine-free pigs, primarily
because the United States is the world's third-biggest domestic
market for pork.
Tyson Foods Inc and Hormel Foods Corp
continue to process hogs that were fed ractopamine in part
because they do not raise their own pigs.
Hormel's hog supply "comes from more than 500 family farms,"
a Hormel spokesman said, many of which use the growth drug.
U.S. firms can also send pork from ractopamine-fed hogs to
Mexico and Japan, the top U.S. pork export markets.
But many U.S.-based suppliers are nonetheless scrambling to
take advantage of Chinese demand for ractopamine-free pork.
Smithfield - the world's biggest pork producer and a
subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed WH Group - has raised
most of its hogs without the drug for more than two years, a
spokeswoman said. As the top exporter of pork to China,
Smithfield firm shipped 300,000 tonnes there from the United
States and Europe last year.
The second- and third-biggest U.S. pork producers - Seaboard
and Triumph - are jointly opening a pork processing plant next
month in Sioux City, Iowa, where nearly all hogs slaughtered
will be ractopamine-free, according to local hog producers and
animal feed mills.
Building dedicated ractopamine-free pork plants allows
processors to limit risk of China rejecting shipments that
contain trace amounts of the drug.
Seaboard declined to comment about ractopamine. Triumph did
not respond to requests for comment.
The Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Ocheydan, Iowa, is
constructing a new feed mill that by 2018 will produce only
ractopamine-free animal feed.
"It was requested from some of the customers we deal with,"
said Steve Peterson, the cooperative's vice-president of feed.
"The one that is pushing the hardest is Seaboard."
U.S. hog producer Prestage Farms also is planning a new Iowa
slaughterhouse for as many as 10,000 ractopamine-free hogs
annually by 2018, president Ron Prestage told Reuters.
With the U.S. hogs in record supply, foreign demand is
essential to profits, Prestage said.
"When we have plentiful hogs, as we do today, packers prefer
not to have ractopamine," Prestage said. "They want to be able
to export as much product as they can."
(Editing by Brian Thevenot)