Canada bill to give grain companies more access to railways

OTTAWA, March 26 Proposed Canadian legislation that will allow the government to set minimum grain volume requirements for railway companies every year, if needed, also includes measures to allow more country elevators to be served by multiple railroads.

The legislation, introduced Wednesday, aims to prevent grain backlogs and also allows for farmers to collect compensation from grain companies that don't accept their grain at the times specified in their contracts. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
