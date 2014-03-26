Canada bill to give grain companies more access to railways

OTTAWA, March 26 Proposed Canadian legislation
that will allow the government to set minimum grain volume
requirements for railway companies every year, if needed, also
includes measures to allow more country elevators to be served
by multiple railroads.
The legislation, introduced Wednesday, aims to prevent grain
backlogs and also allows for farmers to collect compensation
from grain companies that don't accept their grain at the times
specified in their contracts.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan in Ottawa and Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)