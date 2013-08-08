Quebec judge calls disaster railway "deplorable", grants protection

| MONTREAL
MONTREAL Aug 8 A Quebec court granted
bankruptcy protection on Thursday to the U.S. railway whose
runaway train smashed into a tiny Quebec town, killing 47
people, but Judge Martin Castonguay called Montreal Maine &
Atlantic's behavior "deplorable" and said he was not impressed
by its management.
"This decision is to prevent legal anarchy," Quebec Superior
Court Judge Castonguay told the courtroom after approving the
bankruptcy protection for MMA's Canadian unit.
MMA filed for protection in Canada and the United States on
Wednesday, saying its revenues had deteriorated since the July 6
crash and it could not afford to pay its mushrooming financial
obligations.
The company's runaway crude oil train derailed in the small
lakeside town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, exploding in huge
fireballs that destroyed a swathe of the town's core. An
estimated 5.6 million liters of crude oil were spilled.
The bankruptcy filing sparked anger in Lac-Megantic, where
residents fear victims' families may not get the compensation
they are seeking through several class-action and individual
suits against the company in U.S. and Canadian courts.
The governments of Quebec and the town of Lac-Megantic have
also been demanding MMA foot the cleanup bill, which already
amounts to C$7.8 million ($7.6 million). Canadian officials
vowed on Thursday to make the railway pay for the damage.
Quebec Health Minister Rejean Hebert said the provincial
government was seeking status in the bankruptcy case as a
"privileged creditor," which would assure it would receive
payment from MMA before some other claimants.
"We are assured of having a guaranteed creditor status which
allows us to come before a few other people," Hebert told
French-language RDI television. "We're going to use all the
necessary legal procedures to go out and seek what we are due,
both from MMA and the insurers."
QUEBEC A PRIORITY DEBTOR?
In U.S. court documents, MMA named the U.S. government,
through the Secretary of Transport's Federal Rail Administration
(FRA), as its biggest secured creditor. It owes about $27.5
million to FRA, which holds the first lien against MMA's U.S.
and Canadian real estate.
In the documents filed at the Quebec court, MMA named
provincial or federal governments in Canada as "potential
secured creditors" for any costs already incurred or incurred in
the future for the environmental cleanup of the train crash.
"It is financially impossible to continue the operations and
the provision of services without the benefit of the protection
from its creditors," MMA said in the Quebec court document.
Hebert said the Quebec government would take priority over
the U.S. government with regard to claims against MMA's Canadian
unit.
Federal Transport Minister Lisa Raitt, who pledged C$60
million to help the town of Lac-Megantic rebuild, said the
bankruptcy protection "does not mean that MMA is off the hook
for their responsibilities to the people of Lac-Megantic".
Daniel Larouchelle, a lawyer representing a class-action
lawsuit on behalf of Lac-Megantic victims, said he thought
having an arbiter oversee how MMA repaid its debts would help
his case.
MMA's Canadian petition said insurance covered liabilities
up to C$25 million, far too little to cover damages. One source
familiar with the matter said big operators like Canadian
Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway
likely had coverage in the "hundreds of millions" of dollars.
MMA estimated the cleanup costs alone at the disaster site
would exceed C$200 million.
A court hearing on U.S. bankruptcy protection for MMA was
also being held in Bangor, Maine, on Thursday.