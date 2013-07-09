Oil tank cars like those in Quebec tragedy long seen as flawed

| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 The oil-laden train that
derailed and exploded in a small Canadian town on Saturday,
possibly killing as many as 50 people, included a class of
railcar whose vulnerability to leaks and deadly explosions was
well known to regulators.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has issued
safety guidelines on the widely used, cylindrical tank cars
known as DOT-111s, including a recommendation that all tank cars
used to carry ethanol and crude oil be reinforced to make them
more resistant to punctures if trains derail.
The new guidelines, put forward in March 2012, but which
have not yet been adopted by the Department of Transportation
agency that oversees the sector, stem from a deadly ethanol
train derailment and explosion in Illinois in 2009.
The "inadequate design" of the DOT-111 tank cars made them
"subject to damage and catastrophic loss of hazardous
materials," the NTSB concluded in its investigation of the 2009
incident, which killed one person and injured several others in
Cherry Valley, Illinois.
Saturday's disaster in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, was caused by a
runaway oil freight train that leveled the town's center and
killed at least 13 people. Another 37 people are still missing.
It is not known if the train's DOT-111 tanker cars were
manufactured up to the higher standards. It is also far from
clear if more puncture-resistant fittings could have withstood
the crush of a train hurtling downhill and leaping the tracks
into the center of town.
Ed Balkaloul, an investigator for the Transportation Safety
Board of Canada, said the "resistance" of the tanker cars would
be part of the investigation.
"These cars are designed to carry all kinds of goods. They
could contain corn oil. They are not cars that are protected,
like for example the cars that carry propane, which are double
hulled or which have shields on the front to provide resistance
against shocks in case of impacts," Balkaloul said on Tuesday.
The rail industry has met regulators half-way on the NTSB's
recommendations. DOT-111 railcars ordered after October 2011
have been manufactured to the new code, but the industry has
resisted spending an estimated $1 billion to retrofit nearly
300,000 existing tank cars.
In Lac-Megantic, Reuters saw several derailed but undamaged
railcars that were made before 2011, which suggests they were
not manufactured to the new code. There were also some cars made
in late 2011, just as the industry adopted higher standards. The
fire burnt the markings on many cars.
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway, whose train derailed
on Saturday, does not own the railcars, according to Chairman Ed
Burkhardt. He said the cars were leased by the same company that
was shipping the crude, but declined to identify it.
World Fuel Services Corp confirmed it was shipping
the crude, but did not respond to questions about the cars. It
said it had sold the crude to Irving Oil, which owns the
refinery in Canada that the train was traveling to. World Fuel
Services shares have fallen 7 percent since the derailment.
HAMMERING OUT THE REGULATIONS
U.S. regulators have been debating the safety of the
railcars for more than 20 years.
Most of the existing DOT-111 fleet was built to carry
ethanol, refined fuels or petroleum liquids, all of which tend
to be more flammable than crude. Of an estimated 290,000 tank
cars in service over a year ago, 69 percent of them were
DOT-111s, according to the NTSB's March 2012 letter. Until
recently, only a handful of those would have carried crude.
Now, about 10 percent of the fleet is used for crude because
of railroads are increasingly used to transport shale oil, such
as from North Dakota's Bakken, to refineries. Much of the crude
is shipped in the DOT-111 class railcars, industry experts say.
"There is no technically official car for crude oil. People
just use whatever tank car is available, whether it's a car
built for ethanol, or a car built for gasoline or corn oil or
any other product," said Keith Kronfeld, director of transload
operations for Atlas Oil, a national fuel supply and
distribution company in Oregon.
The Association of American Railroads (AAR) previously
opposed retrofitting, saying it would cost the industry "well
over" $1 billion. In comparison, derailment costs totaled about
$64 million over the past five years, the group said in a March
2011 letter. It said there had been one fatality and 11 injuries
from the derailments in the 2004-2008 period.
The country's largest railroads made $70 billion in
operating revenues in 2012, according to an AAR estimate.
AAR spokeswoman Patricia Reilly said there are "technical
difficulties" with the NTSB's retrofitting requirement, but
noted the industry has already adopted the tougher safety
standards for all tank cars ordered after October 2011.
"The AAR believes that improving the safety standards of
tank cars is an ever-evolving process and should involve the
input and expertise of those whose goal is ensuring the safe
transport of all hazardous materials, including crude oil and
ethanol," she said in an emailed statement.
In a March 2012 letter, the NTSB suggested that imposing
tougher safety requirements solely on newly built DOT-111 cars
was inadequate. It said existing railcars should be made more
puncture resistant by making their shell walls thicker and
adding extra protection at the ends, where the pile-up of
decoupled cars can pose additional risk.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation's
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said it
is "considering amendments to current regulations that would
enhance rail safety," including for the DOT-111s, but the rules
are still being hammered out.
An online log for the rules shows the agency is accepting
public comment on the proposals until Sept. 17, a deadline
extended from the end of 2012.