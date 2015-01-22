版本:
Freight train derails in downtown Winnipeg, no injuries

Jan 21 Nine cars on westbound freight train went off the track in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba, during rush hour on Wednesday, but there no injuries and no leaks, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway Co said.

Seven of the cars were loaded with sand and two were empty, said Brent Kossey, a manager with railway company, adding that crews were on site working to restore the line to service.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
