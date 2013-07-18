Canada's big railways review safety rules after train disaster

July 18 Canada's two big railroads are set to
strengthen their safety measures following the deadly train
crash on July 6 that killed some 50 people and destroyed the
center of a small Quebec town.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2
operator, said on Thursday it has already made some changes to
its operating rules. These include a ban on parking unattended
trains that contain hazardous materials on main lines and
tougher rules on setting the brakes that hold a stationary train
in place.
The runaway crude-oil train that smashed into Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, had been parked on a main line after the engineer, its
only crew member, finished his shift. The train, operated by the
small Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway, rolled down the track,
derailed in the center of the lakeside town, and exploded.
Investigators say how the train's crucial hand brakes were
set is a focus of their probe.
"The recent situation gave us a chance to thoroughly review
our safety procedures, as we do on an ongoing basis," CP Rail
spokesman Ed Greenberg said in a statement.
"We have now strengthened our operating procedures in some
key areas that were identified from what recently occurred."
Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest
railroad, has also started reviewing its policy for securing
trains to strengthen its safety protocols, spokesman Mark
Hallman said.
CP said it will now lock the locomotives of trains left
unattended outside a terminal or yard. That policy was already
in place in certain locations, but will now be extended across
the company's network.
Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper said CP was changing its
policies in anticipation of new safety orders expected from the
federal transportation department, Transport Canada. Transport
Canada officials were not immediately available to comment.
Investigators are painstakingly sifting through the
Lac-Megantic crash site to determine the cause of the calamity
and recover the remains of those who died.
The crash was North America's deadliest rail accident in
more than 20 years.